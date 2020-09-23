1/1
Mary Elaine Marini
1954 - 2020
Mary Elaine (LaPierre) Marini died on August 30, 2020. She was born on April 7,1954 in Biddeford, Maine. Mary was the daughter of the late Albeo LaPierre and Elaine S. LaPierre Smith.

Mary grew up in Wells, Maine. She was educated in the Wells school system, graduating from

Wells High School in 1972. She attended Ricker College in Houlton, Maine, graduating in 1976. She continued her education at Riviera College in Nashua, NH. Mary received her degree in General Special Education and Learning Disabilities. Throughout her career, she taught at Northwood Elementary School, Northwood, NH, Spurwink School, Farmington, NH, and the Jolicoeur School, Manchester, NH. She retired in 2014 and returned to Wells, Maine.

Mary's pastimes included her love of animals, especially cats, traveling, history, going to the theater, music, and watching the Red Sox. She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since birth.

Along with her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence and Gerald LaPierre.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services. Mary will be buried in the family plot at the Ocean View Cemetery in Wells, Maine.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
