Service Information
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Merrill Place at Plymouth State University
14 Merrill Street
Plymouth , NH
Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Campbell, 71, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of her children, at her home in Hebron on March 16, 2020. She is survived by her children - Elizabeth & Wilmer Nemchick of Concord and David & Valentine Gempka of Hebron and their son, Vincent. Her extended family includes her sister-in-law, Carolyn Campbell of Pepperell, MA, nieces Heather Campbell of Pepperell, MA, Melissa DiLorenzo of Ashby, MA, Jennifer Hardy of Pepperell, MA and Sarah Davis of PA and nephew Colonel (retired) Robert Campbell of Wilmington, NC. As well as several cousins, great nieces and great nephews. Mary was a 1966 graduate of Belmont High School in Massachusetts. She received her bachelor's degree in English from Boston State College in 1970 and her Masters of Education Administration/Supervision from Plymouth State (College) University in 1991. Always faithful to the call of supporting education, Mary worked at Plymouth State University for 45 years. She assisted students through advising, determining transfer credits, editing the college catalog, working with the Curriculum Committees and a lot of love. In 1997, she made her first ever deal with a struggling student - she would attend his soccer games if he worked harder on his studies. It worked and a whole world of additional advisees was opened to her. Many of the soccer players became her surrogate children and she would often bring baked goods to the soccer house, as well as attending many of their games (both in-state and out). Through the years, she also began working with basketball and hockey players - and supporting their athletics as they continued their studies. When asked what she did for work, Mary would smile and say "I push a lot of paper and hope I help students." Mary also served her local school district by serving on the Newfound Area School Board for 24 years. Mary began her fraternal journey by joining the International Order of Rainbow for Girls in Ayer MA. She is a Past Worthy Advisor and a Master of the Grand Cross of Color. After moving to NH in the mid 1970s, Mary became involved with Plymouth Assembly as an adult advisor. She continued this advisory role for over 30 years, to the girls of Plymouth Assembly, Pemigewasset Assembly and the State of NH. She would attend the yearly Grand Assembly and say she had to be at her "appointed station" - the jewelry table. Mary continued her fraternal journey by joining the Order of Eastern Star. She is a Past Matron of Bethlehem Chapter and a Past Grand Representative of Maryland and North Carolina. In 2014-15, Mary was honored to serve the Grand Chapter of NH as Grand Electa - a story that was dear to her heart as it emulated the mother, being charitable and loving. The role of Mother was the most important role of her life. Everything she was and everything she did, was in loving care of her children - no matter if they were her children by blood, marriage, fraternal or the students she served. Mary made no distinction between them and amount of love she expressed to them. To her very last days, she epitomized what every child wanted from a mother: love them unconditionally, believe in them and be proud of what they accomplished and what they could accomplish. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 21, 2020 11am-3pm at Merrill Place at Plymouth State University (14 Merrill Street, Plymouth NH 03264), with a combined Eastern Star and Rainbow service to be performed followed by love, laughter and stories from family and friends. Mary will be cremated and return to Marblehead MA to be buried with her parents at Waterside Cemetery, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to these educational scholarships: Mary Campbell '91G Endowed Scholarship at Plymouth State University, which can be sent to Advancement Services, MSC 50, 17 High St., Plymouth, NH 03264-1595 or given online via

