Mary Emma Prescott, age 91, of Barnstead, NH, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2020. Mary was born in Barnstead, December 2, 1928, daughter of Rexford and Bessie Wheet. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, she met her husband, Gordon H. Prescott, also of Barnstead, after he served in WWII as an Aircraft Mechanic. They were married for 70 years and had a small family business of heavy construction, building homes and moving buildings. Mary loved being there for her family and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Mary was a very special person, kindhearted, generous and always cheerful and blessed with boundless energy.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Gordon H. Prescott 4 years ago.
Mary is survived by her children; Alan, Gary, Jan, Lynn and Scott, grandchildren; Prescott Weldon, Lindsay Zianne, Lauren Skersey, Megan Prescott, Matthew Prescott, great grandchildren; Madison, Jacob and Benjamin Weldon and River Rose Skersey.
Graveside services will be tentatively held in June, at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Gilmanton Iron Works, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 1, 2020