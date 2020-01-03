Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary F. Allquist. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (May) Fraser (Allan) Allquist, 97, (one week shy of her 98th birthday), of Bow, NH, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH



She was born in Cambuslang (Halfway), Scotland on January 8, 1922 to John and Ann (Thomson) Allan. Her husband of over 50 years, Arthur R. Allquist, who she proudly told everyone that he had gone to a one room school house in Bow, died in January 1998. She is also predeceased by her sister Janet Neilson, son-in-law Paul Spain, grandson Jade Tobine, daughter-in-law Linda (Goodale) Allquist, and step sister-in-law Margaret (Wheeler) Lassonde.



May received her education in Scotland. She met Art in Scotland during World War II, when he was stationed at Prestwick Airport and she was on vacation there with her girlfriends. At the age of 18 she was called up by the British Government to either go into the service or do war work. Her father said "no daughter of mine is going into the service", so she did war work on guns and airplane parts. After leaving her country she traveled by ship to the United States, where she and Art were married on March 14, 1947. They raised their family in Bow and spent summers at their camp in Deerfield, NH. May was a stay at home mother for many years, as well as a Girl Scout Leader and a charter member of the Bow Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a great cook and used her talents working in the kitchen at Havenwood, the snack bar at King's Department Store, and in the kitchen at McKerley's Nursing Home. She was a thrifty Scottish lass, who loved to go to rummage and yard sales. She always looked forward going to the annual Boy Scout yard sales in Bow, which she had patronized for countless years.



She enjoyed playing card games with her children and grandchildren. Through the years, she and Art had played Whist and attended many "card parties", usually at local grange halls. She was an accomplished bridge player and was a member of the American Contract Bridge League having the rank of Master bestowed upon her in recognition of her achievements.



She was a member of the Bow Mills Methodist Church and loved the beach, especially Long Sands at York Beach, Maine. She enjoyed watching the birds, being outside and more recently, sitting in her chair by the window watching everything that was going on outside. She was always knitting or crocheting something, making endless mittens, hats, and blankets for her children and grandchildren to enjoy for years to come. She was a very brave woman having survived breast cancer. She was a talented, active, adventurous and smart woman who touched the lives of many throughout the years. On January 22, 2019, she was recognized as the oldest citizen of the Town of Bow and was awarded the Boston Post Cane. As of December 2019, she was also given the title of Lady Mary of Dunans Castle in Glendaruel, Argyll, Scotland.



In the past few years when she was told that she should do something, she would respond by saying "I should fly if I had wings". She now has been given those wings and can fly.



She is survived by her son, Fraser (Peggy) Allquist, Sr. of Concord, NH; son, Myron Allquist of Machias, ME; daughter, Ann (Raleigh)Tobine of Bow, NH; daughter, Lyn Spain (Dean Gullage) of Dunbarton, NH; sister, Elizabeth (William) Freel of Inverness, Scotland; grandchildren, Fraser Allquist, Jr. of Penacook, NH, Faye Allquist (Patrick Lane) of Concord, NH, Constance Allquist, of Machias, ME, Jessica Ryan of Concord, NH, Rodney Tobine (Alex McDow) of Epsom, NH, Amanda (Timothy) Gerardi of Pembroke, NH, Sarah Spain of Canandaigua, New York, Austin Spain of Concord, NH and Heather Tobine of Concord, NH; great grandchildren, Megan and Michael Gerardi, Jade and Nathaniel Tobine and Haley Bishop; nieces and nephews in Scotland, England and the United States.



At May's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Evan's Cemetery in Bow, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Bow Fire Department, 10 Grandview Road, Bow NH 03304.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

