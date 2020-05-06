Mary F. Allquist, 97, of Bow, NH, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH.
A graveside service will be held at Evans Cemetery, White Rock Hill Rd in Bow, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Virginia Fryer, of the Bow United Methodist Church.
In honor of May, please feel free to wear your kilt, favorite tartan or anything Scottish, or if you would like, bring a yellow rose or carnation, which were two of her favorite flowers.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Mary F. Allquist.
Published in Concord Montior on May 6, 2020.