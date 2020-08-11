Mary Frances Moore, 77, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI, on July 31, 2020.



Mary is survived by her son Peter Johnson of Denmark, her daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and James Gorham of East Greenwich, RI, her siblings, Elizabeth Moore of Las Cruces, NM, and Hugh Moore of Tellico Village, TN, and many other loving family members.



Mary was born on November 11, 1942 in Boston, and graduated from Reading High School in 1960. She was a 1964 graduate of Lesley University, and taught children in Stamford, CT. In 1968, she earned an M.A. from the University of Denver, with a specialization in Early Childhood Ed. After earning her degree, she married Halfdan Johnson in 1968, and moved to Denmark, where she taught children of all ages. In 1987, she moved back to the States. In 1988, she was hired to teach in Pittsfield. Later, she bought a house in Sandwich, near her beloved NH lakes, and worked as a teacher's aide.



Mary loved teaching, and enjoyed the outdoors through hiking, skiing, camping, and water sports. She often practiced skills she learned at Camp Wohelo and in Girl Scouts. An ardent animal lover, she spent many years raising, caring for, and breeding White German Shepherds. Selfless, compassionate, and generous, she believed strongly in helping the poor and afflicted. She supported many charitable organizations, and volunteered for organizations such as Meals on Wheels.



Her boundless energy was met in equal measure by her profound Christian faith and her devotion to her religious communities at South Congregational Church in Concord, Center Harbor Congregational Church, and Central Congregational Church (Providence, RI).



Mary was a devoted and loving mom, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with grandchildren at the lake, or attending their sporting events. She maintained many lifelong friendships, even when friends were an ocean away. She was beloved by many, and will be missed by all who knew her.



A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley, MA. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a future date to be determined by developments with the COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10001. The family would especially like to thank the caregivers and staff of Hope Hospice, St. Elizabeth Home, and Atria Harborhill for their countless hours of service and loving care.



