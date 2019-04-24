Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Haupt Stuart. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Haupt Stuart was born in Penfield, New York on Sept. 12, 1934 and died peacefully on April 17, 2019 at her home in Warner, New Hampshire after 84 glorious years. Beloved wife of Bruce Stuart and mother of Bonnie Knight, Robbin Bailey, Heather Flynn, Robert Stuart and Dove Simmons. She also is survived by nine grandchildren. She was a graduate with honors from Penfield High School in 1952, and Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio in 1956. She and Bruce met while singing in the Chapel Choir at Wooster College. Following graduation she and Bruce were married in June 1956 and honeymooned on a Forest Service fire tower in Montana. For several years she taught junior high school at Irondequoit New York, where she taught brilliantly while her husband attended Rochester Medical School. She and Bruce moved to Richland, Washington on the Columbia River in 1963. She subsequently moved with her family a total 22 times to wonderful homes in Washington D.C., Connecticut, Ohio, New Jersey and New Hampshire. She was greatly beloved by all of her family, and friends who met and knew her whether over 60 years or 60 minutes. She was a deacon at several Presbyterian Churches where she was a joyfully ministering and caring angel. She was also a member of the Seekers at the West Side Church. She was a member of P.E.O., DAR, a Brownie Troop Leader, and fifteen church choirs. She was in the Songweavers Chorus of the Concord Community Music School for years. She taught English in Canton Center, Connecticut.



Nothing could stop her. She loved to travel and joyfully traveled to Hawaii 6 times, the Virgin Islands, Alaska and for decades of summer vacations in Maine. And she enthusiastically traveled to countries abroad including Canada, Turks & Caicos, Bermuda, England, Scotland, Ireland, France, and Switzerland. Her spontaneous warmth enriched everyone she met. Mary lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed doing traditional American cooking, as well as extensive baking, including her daughters' wedding cakes, and Easter lamb cakes. And she was a renowned biscuit maker. She also enjoyed quilting and collecting American primitive furniture. She starred in theatre plays in college and in subsequent community light opera productions, including "The Curious Savage" and "The Importance of Being Earnest." Mary was a vital part of all family holiday celebrations especially Christmas pageants, Easter sunrise services and Halloween parties (including the Spook Walk - an outdoor Halloween hiking trail).



Mary has always had a love of gardening, reading, especially works by her favorite authors: Gladys Taber, Jan Karon, Beatrix Potter and the Thrush Green novels by Miss Read. Mary could not be contained indoors. She loved camping, hiking, target shooting, canoeing, kayaking, snorkeling, parasailing and water skiing.



Her family and friends will always treasure her warm hugs and beautiful smile. She is our gift from God. Everyone she touched was lifted by her love and enriched by her kindness.



She will always live in our hearts.



A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at the United Church of Warner, in Warner, New Hampshire on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am. Instead of flowers, contributions may be given to .



To sign an online guestbook please visit

Mary Haupt Stuart was born in Penfield, New York on Sept. 12, 1934 and died peacefully on April 17, 2019 at her home in Warner, New Hampshire after 84 glorious years. Beloved wife of Bruce Stuart and mother of Bonnie Knight, Robbin Bailey, Heather Flynn, Robert Stuart and Dove Simmons. She also is survived by nine grandchildren. She was a graduate with honors from Penfield High School in 1952, and Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio in 1956. She and Bruce met while singing in the Chapel Choir at Wooster College. Following graduation she and Bruce were married in June 1956 and honeymooned on a Forest Service fire tower in Montana. For several years she taught junior high school at Irondequoit New York, where she taught brilliantly while her husband attended Rochester Medical School. She and Bruce moved to Richland, Washington on the Columbia River in 1963. She subsequently moved with her family a total 22 times to wonderful homes in Washington D.C., Connecticut, Ohio, New Jersey and New Hampshire. She was greatly beloved by all of her family, and friends who met and knew her whether over 60 years or 60 minutes. She was a deacon at several Presbyterian Churches where she was a joyfully ministering and caring angel. She was also a member of the Seekers at the West Side Church. She was a member of P.E.O., DAR, a Brownie Troop Leader, and fifteen church choirs. She was in the Songweavers Chorus of the Concord Community Music School for years. She taught English in Canton Center, Connecticut.Nothing could stop her. She loved to travel and joyfully traveled to Hawaii 6 times, the Virgin Islands, Alaska and for decades of summer vacations in Maine. And she enthusiastically traveled to countries abroad including Canada, Turks & Caicos, Bermuda, England, Scotland, Ireland, France, and Switzerland. Her spontaneous warmth enriched everyone she met. Mary lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed doing traditional American cooking, as well as extensive baking, including her daughters' wedding cakes, and Easter lamb cakes. And she was a renowned biscuit maker. She also enjoyed quilting and collecting American primitive furniture. She starred in theatre plays in college and in subsequent community light opera productions, including "The Curious Savage" and "The Importance of Being Earnest." Mary was a vital part of all family holiday celebrations especially Christmas pageants, Easter sunrise services and Halloween parties (including the Spook Walk - an outdoor Halloween hiking trail).Mary has always had a love of gardening, reading, especially works by her favorite authors: Gladys Taber, Jan Karon, Beatrix Potter and the Thrush Green novels by Miss Read. Mary could not be contained indoors. She loved camping, hiking, target shooting, canoeing, kayaking, snorkeling, parasailing and water skiing.Her family and friends will always treasure her warm hugs and beautiful smile. She is our gift from God. Everyone she touched was lifted by her love and enriched by her kindness.She will always live in our hearts.A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at the United Church of Warner, in Warner, New Hampshire on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am. Instead of flowers, contributions may be given to .To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close