Mary Jane Cullen passed away suddenly on May 18th at Concord Hospital. She was born on July 1, 1937 in Boscawen. She moved to Penacook in 1962. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph H. Cullen (1991) and son Robert A. Cullen (1966).



She was the loving mother to Dave Cullen and wife Susan, Tom Cullen and wife Cyndie, Barb Bruno and husband Lou.



Proud Grammy of Jake Buell (Breann), Hannah Cullen (Jeff), Molly McNicholas (Dylan), Taran Cullen (Morgan), Elizabeth Harty (Jason) and Michelle Sullivan(William). Becoming a great-grandmother to JJ, Jake, Penny, Maeve, Sydney, Meredith, Addison, Collin, Isabella, Elliot, Olivia, June, and Parker put her over the moon.



Over the years Mary Jane was employed at H.P. Hood, drove bus for MVHS, and ultimately came full circle to retire from the state of NH Motor Vehicle where she had had her first job.



She was a lifelong communicant of Immaculate Conception Parish serving in a variety of roles. Her faith allowed her to remain strong through life's many challenges.



Mary Jane was happiest when surrounded by her family. She was an amazing pillar of strength and love who could be depended on to be by her children's side though any event. She enjoyed preparing a big meal and sitting back taking in the family interactions. She was known for baking and sharing her chocolate chip cookies and spent many hours making jam with her friend Nancy. Mary Jane enjoyed sitting in her yard watching the birds and deer. She looked forward to her nightly calls from friends and her good night call from Tom. The world was a better place having her in it. She will be deeply missed by all.



Due to the ongoing restrictions that are in place, Mary Jane's family will celebrate with a private funeral service and committal rights At the Calvary cemetery in Penacook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced for family and friends to celebrate Mary Jane's life together when restrictions have been lifted. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers Mary Jane's family has requested that memorial or food donations be made to the Immaculate Conception Church food pantry 9 Bonney Street Penacook, NH 03303, or your local food pantry program.



