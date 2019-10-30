Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Gordon. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane "Janie" Howard Gordon 86, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



Janie was born December 4, 1932 in Monmouth, Maine, daughter to the late Jesse and Nell (Powell) Howard. She worked for many years alongside her husband in his business, Crushing Inc. as a bookkeeper.



Janie enjoyed reading mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles, and playing card games. She was known for her quick wit when playing Scrabble or watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Janie also enjoyed entertaining and her house was often the hub for neighborhood gatherings. Her pool parties were a family staple.



Above all, Janie's pride and joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Janie is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Clarence Gordon of Loudon; three daughters, Kathleen Donnelly and her husband, Bob, of Londonderry, Jessie Wentworth and her husband, Robert, of Dalton and Emily Gordon of Loudon; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Merle Jenkins of Hamden, ME. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Clarence "Gene" Gordon, Jr., daughter, Pamela Gordon Carr and her three sisters, Nancy Watson, Doris Warren and Ginny Fasulo.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A private burial will be in the family lot at Loudon Center Cemetery.



For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Regional VNA, The Slusser Center 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

