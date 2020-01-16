Mary Jane (Greenwood) Whitcomb died surrounded by her family on January 15, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Concord, NH on May 12, 1934, the daughter of Ernest and Aurore Boisvert. Mary Jane grew up working on the family farm in Canterbury and was the second youngest of six children. She graduated from Concord High School. Mary Jane met John Whitcomb on a blind date They married in 1966 and raised their two sons in Andover, NH.



Mary Jane was a faithful communicant of the Immaculate Conception church in Potter Place. She worked at Concord Group Insurance and then managed an at home day care for over 20 years. During that time, she touched the lives of hundreds of children. Mary Jane was always up for an adventure and loved spending time with friends and family. After bringing her family to York Beach for vacation for several years she and John decided to build a cottage there. Family and friends had many great times with her at the cottage. In York Beach she could be found searching for shells on the beach and having ice cream at Brown's. In later years she lived there year round and she enjoyed walks to the lighthouse and time at the beach. She is predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Raoul and Tony and sister Jackie. She survived by her brother George, sister Rose, sons Jon (Ernie) Whitcomb and Patric Whitcomb and grandchildren Jacob, Justin, Jarred, Kyle, Amelia and Damon.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 at Immaculate Conception Church, Potter Place, NH. Burial will be in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH in the spring.

