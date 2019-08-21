Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Pickering. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow to announce that on Monday August 19, 2019 Mary Jane Pickering passed away at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a 4-week struggle with medical complications that followed heart surgery.



Mary Jane grew up in Concord, NH and graduated from Saint John's School in Concord, NH. She retired from Saint Paul's School in Concord, NH on June 7, 2014 after 22 years of dedicated service.



She was caring, self-less and giving, putting all others ahead of herself. She enjoyed going to yard sales with her husband, bingo at a casino with her husband Al and sisters Anna and Joann, watching soap operas, she was proud of her Italian heritage and she was famous in her family for her secret pasta sauce. She devoted her life to her family and held her grandchildren in highest regard. She was a dedicated, loving, amazing woman who is and always will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Our family will be forever lost without her.



Mary Jane will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49-years, Albert J. Pickering, her daughters Laura Pickering and Tammy Thompson, her son Robert Pickering, grandchildren Amanda Pickering, Mark Thompson and Melissa Thompson, great-grandchildren Cameron Mckenna, GiaLahna Humphries and Gervaix Humphries, her sisters Joann Wilcott, Anna DiPietro, Bonnie McJuary, Alberta DiPietro, her brothers Joseph DiPietro and Stephen DiPietro. She was predeceased by her mother Alma DiPietro, father Stephen DiPietro and brothers Brian DiPietro, James DiPietro and Edward DiPietro.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm also at the funeral home.



Burial will be private.



