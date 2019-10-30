Mary K. Dupuis, 71, died early Wednesday morning, October 30, at her home. She was born May 14, 1948 in Hanover, NH the daughter of Leo and Yuanita (Morrison) Raymond. She was married to George McNeff and they made their home in Penacook,NH where they raised their three children. She worked as a legal secretary for several years at Cleveland, Waters, and Bass. Following her divorce and she moved back to the Upper Valley region to be closer to her mother. In 2005 she married Richard "Dick" Dupuis. Mary was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey McNeff and her sister, Barbara Neilsen. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Jacqueline Gay, Jessica McNeff, step daughter, Amanda Dupuis, a brother, Paul Raymond, sisters, Jane Hall and Lois Kidder. Calling hours will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2-3PM with a memorial service at 3PM at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT. Condolences may be made and the full obituary seen at www.knightfuneral homes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 30, 2019