Mrs. Mary L. Nadeau, 87, of Pembroke, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family.



Born on July 23, 1932 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Louise (Bean) Towle.



Mary was educated in the local schools and a graduate of Pembroke Academy. She enjoyed working for many years at the Yarn Store at Thomas Hodgson Mill. She also worked at Sprague Electric and later at Chubb Life Insurance before her retirement.



She was very involved in her community and her children from leading cub scouts to teaching crafts and little bear day camp. She was also an active member of Post 37 Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years. She had a passion for the outdoors from traveling to hiking, camping, visiting the lake and boating. Reading, quilting, family gatherings and sharing family stories with nieces and nephews. In her later years she enjoyed sitting on her front porch listening to the neighborhood children. Mary will be missed by her family and many friends.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman N. "Joe" Nadeau; her daughter, Darlene Miner; siblings, Robert Towle, Rodney Towle, Constance Nephew and Carolyn Girard.



She is survived by her son, Dennis Nadeau and his wife Kim of Pembroke, son, Douglas Nadeau of Pembroke, daughter, Diane McGrath and her husband Brian of Pittsfield, son-in-law, Blake Miner of Pembroke, daughter, Denise Dubuque and her husband Glen of Pembroke and daughter, Drina Nadeau of Suncook; her brother, Herbert Towle and his wife Connie of Barnstead. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St, Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen at 12:30 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be sent to the Payson Center for Cancer Care 250 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301.

