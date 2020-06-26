Mary Lee Siel died peacefully at her home in Bow, after a period of declining health on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



She was born in Walnut Springs, Texas on August 19, 1926 to Lonnie and Eula Sally (Chafin) Daniels. She was educated in Walnut Springs and in Philadelphia, where she graduated as salutatorian from South Philadelphia Girls High in 1943. She studied journalism at the University of Pennsylvania and studied voice with Stanley Muschamp. On her return to Texas, she worked as a legal secretary, part-time model with Neiman-Marcus, and performing operatic and classical music as a mezzo-soprano with the Downing-Walsh Singers.







She was working in federal civil service in a Combat Intelligence Unit at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls when she met and married her boss,Vaughn Siel, a career airman, in 1949. She traveled with him to his various assignments until his retirement from the Air Force in 1963 from Hanscom Field, in Bedford, Massachusetts. They had grown to love New Hampshire and settled with their children in Pittsfield. There she was active in Republican politics, served on the Town budget committee and helped activate the PTA.



Mary Lee worked as a legal secretary in Manchester, and served twenty years as civil legal clerk and accounting clerk in Merrimack County Superior Court, retiring in 1992.







Mary Lee and Vaughn moved to Bow in 1983 and worshipped at Trinity Baptist Church. They enjoyed playing scrabble and duplicate bridge until Vaughn's death in December 2008. Mary Lee was a lovely, genteel lady, an excellent cook whose home radiated southern hospitality. She delighted in her grandchildren, their activities and accomplishments, and the loving care and support of her children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed especially participating in the Bible studies offered to the seniors at Trinity.



She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved Vaughn, her son, Barney Von, her granddaughter, Brooke Blanchard, and her sister, JoNelle Daniels.



She is survived by her son, Lon Siel and his wife, Patti, of Hopkinton; two daughters, Georgia Lee Millot and her husband, Marc Dean, and Sally Lee Blanchard and



her husband, Steve, both of Concord; three granddaughters, Allison Lee Ginwala, Lauren Lee Lossani, and Emily Elisabeth Siel; and two grandsons, John Blanchard and Cindy of Bedford, and Andrew Blanchard and Vanessa of Manchester, and 2 great grandchildren, Alec McLaughlin and Ainsley Brooke Blanchard of Bedford.



Thank you to everyone who has cared for Mary Lee including Sharri, Erin, Laurette, Angie, Jet, Heather, and the CRVNA hospice team Tanya, Amy, Katie, and Karen. She was so grateful and loved you all very much. Mary Lee was cherished by her family, friends, and anyone blessed to know her.







Calling hours will be at Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton Street, Concord at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 28th with the funeral following at 3:00.



Mary Lee has requested that, in lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts be made to the TCS Scholarship Fund. Trinity Christian School, 80 Clinton Street, Concord, NH 03301.



