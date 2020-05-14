Mary-Lee Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary-Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary-Lee Ward, longtime resident of NH, passed away on April 3rd in her sleep in Portland, Oregon.

At Lee's core she was a giver. After completing her Master's, she taught special education for 30 years. She fostered 16 children and teens, and quit her job to take in a sickly 6 week old baby, with only hours notice from the state. That was the kind of person Lee was. She prioritized others and was an outspoken advocate for the vulnerable. That baby would become her daughter, Ashley Ward. Lee never missed a game of Ashley's, even after she became physically disabled and required an electric scooter. She was a truly devoted parent, and is dearly missed.

Heaven for Lee was going to Wells, Maine and watching the ocean. She was also very fond of Hawaii and California, where she had family. Shortly before passing, Lee decided to embark on a 3500 mile road trip from Florida to Oregon with her daughter and son-in-law, Brett Anthony. She was a deeply empathetic, gracious, and humorous soul and she will live on in all the lives she touched.

Please email Ashley any nice memories you have with her mother: taylorward603@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved