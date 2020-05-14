Mary-Lee Ward, longtime resident of NH, passed away on April 3rd in her sleep in Portland, Oregon.



At Lee's core she was a giver. After completing her Master's, she taught special education for 30 years. She fostered 16 children and teens, and quit her job to take in a sickly 6 week old baby, with only hours notice from the state. That was the kind of person Lee was. She prioritized others and was an outspoken advocate for the vulnerable. That baby would become her daughter, Ashley Ward. Lee never missed a game of Ashley's, even after she became physically disabled and required an electric scooter. She was a truly devoted parent, and is dearly missed.



Heaven for Lee was going to Wells, Maine and watching the ocean. She was also very fond of Hawaii and California, where she had family. Shortly before passing, Lee decided to embark on a 3500 mile road trip from Florida to Oregon with her daughter and son-in-law, Brett Anthony. She was a deeply empathetic, gracious, and humorous soul and she will live on in all the lives she touched.



Please email Ashley any nice memories you have with her mother: taylorward603@gmail.com



