Mary Lindsley Van Dine Whitehead, 84 died on November 16, 2019, at Taylor Community Nursing Home in Laconia. She was born on January 25, 1935, in New Haven, CT, to Charles and Edith (Thorpe) Van Dine.
She became a High School English teacher in Hamden, CT before marrying her husband Robert Ellison Whitehead in 1966 in New Haven until his death in 1982. She later became a newspaper reporter for the Trumpeter, Citizen and eventually the Monitor. She returned to teaching at Provincetown (MA) and Merrimack High Schools, before "retiring" and teaching at White Pines College.
She is survived by her twin children Sarah Lindsley Whitehead, Andover and Derek Van Dine Whitehead, Milford, his wife Kimberly and their three beloved grandchildren, her brother C. Peter Van Dine, Bolton, CT and his family.
Later there will be a Celebration of Life at Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester. Contributions can be made to Believe in Books NH, at www.believeinbooks.org or to The Loon Preservation Center, Loon Preservation Committee, PO Box 604, Moultonborough, NH 03254 or at www.loon.org/donation-form.phpir.
