1/1
Mary Lou (Cooke) MacKnight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou (Cooke) MacKnight, age 87, passed away on August 27th at Hospice House in Concord, NH. Mary Lou was born in Greenfield, MA on June 22, 1933.

Mary Lou, known to her friends and family as ML, was married to Arlan MacKnight and they celebrated their 65th anniversary in February 2020.

Mary Lou worked for the New Hampshire State Hospital for many years, for the New Hampshire State Bar Association and the Hopkinton Public Schools of Hopkinton, NH.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Arlan, her daughters, Lynn Duchesne and her husband, Mark of Colbert, WA, Donna Flister and her husband, Peter of Gloucester, MA, her son, Scott MacKnight and his wife Sandra (Joseph) of Leominster, MA, her brother Roy Cooke Jr and his wife Alice and her cousins Ann Curry and Gay Betz, as well as by her 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, Roy F. and Miriam (McIntire Reed) Cooke and her sister, Joanne (Cooke) Eames Cadrain.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home of Hillsborough, NH.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Contoocook Village Cemetery, Contoocook, NH.

lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or the Hopkinton Food Pantry P. O. Box 774 Contoocook, NH 03229.

For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved