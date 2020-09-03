Mary Lou (Cooke) MacKnight, age 87, passed away on August 27th at Hospice House in Concord, NH. Mary Lou was born in Greenfield, MA on June 22, 1933.
Mary Lou, known to her friends and family as ML, was married to Arlan MacKnight and they celebrated their 65th anniversary in February 2020.
Mary Lou worked for the New Hampshire State Hospital for many years, for the New Hampshire State Bar Association and the Hopkinton Public Schools of Hopkinton, NH.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Arlan, her daughters, Lynn Duchesne and her husband, Mark of Colbert, WA, Donna Flister and her husband, Peter of Gloucester, MA, her son, Scott MacKnight and his wife Sandra (Joseph) of Leominster, MA, her brother Roy Cooke Jr and his wife Alice and her cousins Ann Curry and Gay Betz, as well as by her 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, Roy F. and Miriam (McIntire Reed) Cooke and her sister, Joanne (Cooke) Eames Cadrain.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home of Hillsborough, NH.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Contoocook Village Cemetery, Contoocook, NH.
lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or the Hopkinton Food Pantry P. O. Box 774 Contoocook, NH 03229.
