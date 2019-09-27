Mary Louise Harrington, 86, of White Oaks Road, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Mary was born on March 18, 1933, in Clear Lake, Minnesota, to the late Henri Thomas De Booy, Sr. and Helen (Cornell) de Booy.
Mary was a librarian for the Laconia Public Library and was a member of the Appalachian Mt. Club, New Hampshire Music Festival, Canterbury Shaker Village, and Prescott Farm E.E.C.
Mary enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, gardening, knitting, listening to opera (specially metropolitan opera), and was an avid reader of English romantic novels and detective fiction.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert M. Harrington, three nieces, and four nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Henri Thomas de Booy, Jr.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia, NH.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Mary's name to the Dorcas Fund of Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home of Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019