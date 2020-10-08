Mary Shaw Snaith passed away suddenly on October 6, 2020. Mary was born June 19, 1942 to the late John H. Pirie and Ann G. Pirie in Hale, Cheshire, England.
She graduated from Cornell University BS in 1964 in Ithaca, New York. She married George Leslie Snaith in August of 1966 and immediately after emigrated to California. In 1977 she and George moved to New England and finally settled in Amherst, NH in 1983 until this year when they moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia NH.
Mary had a long and varied career. After moving to California, she completed a Dietetic Internship at the University of California Hospital, San Francisco in 1968. Following her graduation, she worked in hospital food service and became a Consulting Dietitian.
In 1991 Mary made a career change, graduating from Rivier University with a Master's degree in Education. She subsequently worked for the State of New Hampshire at the Sununu Youth Services Center until her retirement in 2001.
Mary's great love was the outdoors. She loved hiking, gardening, snow shoeing and skiing.
In addition to her husband George, Mary leaves behind two daughters, Carol Snaith of Georgetown MA, Joan Snaith of Port Angeles WA and one granddaughter, Zoe Novak of Georgetown MA, a sister Helen Macfarlane and a brother David Pirie both in the UK. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, www.forestsociety.org
