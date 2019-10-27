Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Stuart Gile. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Stuart Gile (nee Sinclair) passed away on Tuesday, October 15, at the age of 83.



The first of three daughters, Mary was born to William and Hazel Sinclair on March 24, 1936 in Montreal, Canada. She attended Montreal public schools and went to McGill University on an Imperial Oil Scholarship - a scholarship awarded to only two students in Quebec each year at the time. Mary fondly recalled growing up in Montreal, the sights and sounds of the city, and its cosmopolitan nature as well as summer escapes to Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to visit family.



Mary came to the United States with her two children and first husband in 1962, settling first in Jefferson, New Hampshire, where they bought and ran the Boy Mountain Motel. She taught in nearby Whitefield and embraced life in the North Country, making many friends along the way. In 1967, Mary, then divorced, moved to Salem, where she took a position as the Director and Head Teacher at the Open Door Kindergarten.



After accepting a job with the New Hampshire Department of Education, Mary moved to Concord in 1969. In her 16 years with the Department, Mary served in multiple roles, including as an Educational Consultant and Program Specialist for Title I. Along with working full-time and parenting, she completed her master's degree in elementary and early childhood education from the University of New Hampshire (1971) and her doctorate in educational leadership from the George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University (1982).



Mary became the Vice President for Education and Development at the Academy of Applied Science and had the privilege of working with the late Dr. Robert H. Rines. In 1990, she accepted a position as the first Department Chair of Early Childhood Education at New Hampshire Technical Institute (NHTI) in Concord. During her time at NHTI, Mary launched the associate degree program in early childhood and laid the foundations for what is now the Child Development Center and Laboratory School at NHTI. Mary was enormously proud of this program and the laboratory school.



In 1996, Mary was elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, where she eventually represented Concord residents in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7. Although reluctant at first, she came to take great pride in campaigning door-to-door in her district to meet as many of her constituents as possible. Over her 11 terms in the House, she advanced the causes of children and families through her committee and other appointments. Mary's committee assignments included Executive Departments and Administration, and Children and Family Law, a committee she would later chair. She then served as the minority policy director and chair of the House Education Committee. Additionally, Mary chaired the Legislative Task Force on Work and Family, and served on the Commission to Establish a NH Children's Savings Account Program. She was a co-founder of the Legislative Caucus for Young Children.



During her 22 years in the House, Mary sponsored and cosponsored many bills related to child protection, early learning, family support, the environment, human trafficking, health and education, and was the prime sponsor of the statute creating a professional credential for teachers in early care and education. She was active in the National Council of State Legislators and traveled the country to meet counterparts of both parties to exchange ideas and policy initiatives. Mary may be best remembered for her relentless efforts to bring paid family leave to New Hampshire.



Mary was a co-founder of The Children's Place and Parent Resource Center in Concord. Established in June 1978, The Children's Place was a passion of Mary's and was a part of her life as it evolved over the years. She became more actively involved again in 2012 during a period of transition, eventually re-joined the board of directors, and stayed engaged in its operations until the time of her death.



Mary served on numerous boards, including Child and Family Services of NH, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Frontiers of Knowledge, NH Association of Mental Health, NH Child Care Advisory Committee, United Way of Merrimack County, and Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Partnership.



She was the recipient of many honors and awards, including the Leo Rubin Award by the United Way, the Jack Lightfoot Award by the Division of Children Youth and Families, the Susan B. Anthony Award by the YWCA of New Hampshire, and the NH Legislator of the Year by New Futures. Mary was also recognized by the Visiting Nurses Association, Providian, the NH Department of Education, and the NH Woman's Lobby. The Dr. Mary Stuart Gile Award is presented annually by the Bureau of Child Development, Department of Health and Human Services to an individual or group who has promoted excellence in early learning through contributions to the professional development of future leaders.



From Broadway shows to Queen, Mary adored music and the arts. She was an accomplished pianist and played the organ at church in Montreal, and later sang in the Suncook Valley Chorale and South Congregational Church choir. Mary also took in live music with her son Christopher, whether it was seeing his band play locally or joining him to see Paul McCartney at Fenway Park. She was active with the Concord Community Players in the 1970s, an activity she often shared with daughter Julia, who came along to help with various aspects of theater production. Mary frequented the Capital Center for the Arts, and saw movies at Red River Theater with her husband Robert. She liked to travel and had visited dozens of countries on five continents, including a visit to the then-Soviet Union in 1986 as part of an educational exchange.



Mary loved the outdoors. One of her passions was downhill skiing - she did cross country as well. Her husband proposed to her on Mount Jefferson during a family hike. Many pleasant evenings were spent bicycling around Concord with son Rob in a seat behind his father. They also took canoe outings to Turkey Pond, introducing Rob to turtles, frogs, and other wildlife that appeared. She enjoyed summers at the cottage on Webster Lake, kayaking, and floating on her mat in the sun. Mary was also fond of sitting in the sun poolside at her sister Katherine's home in California.



Most of all, Mary loved people and spending time with those that meant the most to her, whether it was hosting parties, taking her grandchildren to breakfast on the weekends, or social outings with the "divas". Mary's approach to life was simple and captured by her four letter license plate - CARE. She cared for those in her life, saw the best in everyone, and brightened the lives of all she met.



Mary was most proud of her family. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean and brother-in-law Dr. James Donnell of Gorham, NH,brother-in-law Dr. Thomas P. Clancy of Palo Alto, CA. Maryleaves behind her husband of 45 years, Robert Gile of Concord, her sons Christopher Trider of Concord and Robertson Gile of Washington DC, and her daughter Julia (Trider) Bagley and husband Thomas of Oakdale, CT, her sister Katherine I. Clancy of Palo Alto, CA, nieces Jeannie Clancy and husband David Orlak of Breckenridge, CO, Heather Clancy of San Diego, CA,Jessica Donnell and partner Tom Rousseau of Action, ME, Jean Ann Donnell of San Rafael, CA, and Irene Donnell of Gorham, NH, grandchildren Alicia Trider Sanders and husband Ryan of Chico, CA, Andrew Trider of Keene, NH, and great-grand son Juneau Sanders, and step-son John Gile of Buffalo, NY.



A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at South Congregational Church in Concord on November 2 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Dr. Mary Stuart Gile Scholarship Fund, c/o the Children's Place, P.O. Box 576, Concord NH, 03301.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019 