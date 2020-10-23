Mary W. Sanphy, age 63, of West Parish Road in Concord, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends following a nearly two year battle with cancer.



She was born at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, NH, the daughter of the late Donald and Mary R. (Cahill) Wright. She was a graduate of Laconia High School and received her associate's degree from Mt. Ida Junior College, where she was second in her class.



Mary owned and operated Mary's Little People for many years and spent the last 10 years as a life coach with LifeShare Management, LLC of Manchester following her retirement. Prior to starting a family and owning her own business, she worked in sales with Park Lane Jewelry and Princess House Crystal where she was consistently in the top 1% of sales nationwide.



Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and she was an avid reader.



Mary is survived by her husband, David R. Sanphy of Concord, her daughter, Cassia Sanphy Charnley and her husband John of Newport, her son Craig Sanphy of West Orange, NJ; a grandson, John Richard Charnley of Concord; her 4 sisters, Joyce Therrian and her husband David of Essex Jct., VT, Carol Benson and Barbara Smart and her husband Dana all of Grafton, NH and Janice LaPierre of Whitefish, MT; many nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Nancy Cleary of Deerfield, MA.



She was predeceased by her infant granddaughter Nevaeh; and 3 brothers, Jim Lowell, Donald Wright Jr. and Richard Wright.



Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, October 26th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27th at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 180 Loudon Road, Concord.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Habitat for Humanity, a cause close to her heart.



Please follow current COVID social distancing regulations and a face mask must be worn inside both the funeral home and the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store