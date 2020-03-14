Concord- Maryanna Commerford age 85 died Thursday March 12 at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord surrounded by her children. She was born in Concord, daughter of the late Mark D. Casey and Mildred (Kelly) Casey. She was a graduate of St. John's High School and received her nursing degree from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. She had a long and proud career as a Registered Nurse, working at Concord Hospital and St. Paul's School.



Maryanna cherished spending time with her children and their families. This included her eight grandsons whom she was very proud of. Maryanna had many friends who she was very active with. She recently enjoyed her time at the John H. Whitaker Place and the many close friends she had made there.



She was predeceased by her husband James Commerford, one sister; Jane Casey, a brother; Kenneth Casey and a son in law; Brian Flanagan.



She is survived by one daughter; Mary Ellen Flanagan, three sons; James J. Commerford and his wife Heidi, Mark J. Commerford and his wife Sheila, Michael F. Commerford and his wife Erin, eight grandsons; Jimmy, Cameron, Timothy, Thomas, Ryan, Logan, Patrick and Daniel.







A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday March 19 at 10AM at Christ the King Parish/St. John's 72 South Main St. Concord.



Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the John H. Whitaker Place, 30 Borough Road, Penacook, NH 03303.

