Service Information Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont , MA 02478 (617)-484-2534 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont , MA 02478 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Peter's Church 100 Concord Ave. Cambridge , MA

Maureen Manning, 62, of Cambridge, MA, died Thursday July 18, 2019 at her home following a 17-year valiant battle with cancer. Maureen was born to the late Richard and Norma (McMahon) Manning on July 19, 1956 in Methuen, MA. The second of six children, Maureen grew up in Whitesboro, NY. She graduated from SUNY Albany with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1978. In 1981 Maureen graduated from Harvard Law School and joined the Boston law firm of Palmer & Dodge. She became a partner at the firm and served as the co-chair of the firm's Business Law Department. Maureen married her husband, Michael Walsh, in 1993. Two years later, their daughter, Alice, was born, followed by their son, Daniel in 1998. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs in 1998, Maureen resigned from her highly successful law practice to devote her efforts and formidable talents to advocating for children with special needs for over 36 years. Recently, the Mayor of Cambridge issued a Proclamation recognizing Maureen's dedicated service to the residents of the City and thanking her for "the positive impact that she has had on parents of children with special needs and the entire Cambridge community." The Mayor then presented Maureen with a ceremonial Key to the City of Cambridge in recognition of her service. An avid traveler, Maureen especially enjoyed ski trips with her family to Vermont and out West, and summer vacations in Provincetown, MA and Squam Lake, NH. She loved the outdoors, whether skiing, swimming, or playing tennis. Maureen was beloved by all those whose lives she touched. She was always there for family and friends when they needed her, despite her own health struggles. Maureen is survived by her husband Michael, and her two children Alice and Daniel Walsh of Cambridge; and her siblings Kathleen Manning of Syracuse, NY, Erin Linnell (Richard) of Concord, NH; Sean Manning of Binghamton, NY; Patrick Manning (Sandra) of Watertown, NY; Meg Manning (James Goodhue) of Marlborough, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Norma Manning (Apalachin, NY). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Visiting hours at the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Rd. Belmont on Wednesday July 24 from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Parish 100 Concord Ave. Cambridge on Thursday July 25 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Maureen's memory to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Avenue, Lexington, MA 02421 where her daughter Alice and many other children with special needs have been educated and loved.

