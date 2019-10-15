|
Maurice "Mossy" A. Keenan, 90, of Penacook passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, twenty days after his beloved wife.
He was born on June 26, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire, the son of Andrew and Edna (Decato) Keenan.
He graduated from Penacook High School, class of 1947. Following graduation, "Mossy" worked as a gas station attendant before proudly serving his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. Later in life he worked for the State of New Hampshire Transportation Department for 23 years and for Shaw's at the Fort Eddy Road store during his retirement.
He met the love of his life, Charlotte Capen, while working at "Tubby" Holmes' Mobil Station. After he worked up the courage to ask her on a date, a partnership based on unconditional love, commitment, kindness, and generosity began. "Mossy" married Charlotte on May 11, 1957 in Penacook.
Maurice was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Penacook Community Center, the Concord Regional Association for Retarded Citizens (CRARC Inc.), the American Legion Post 31 in Penacook, and the Retired State Employees Association.
He was known for his charming smile, bucket hat, quick wit and sense of humor, love of anything chocolate, and always having a roll of lifesavers in his pocket. He enjoyed biking, swimming, playing shuffleboard, feeding the birds, gardening, travelling, World War II history, and spending time with family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots.
Other cherished memories include visiting the attraction in the White Mountain, picnicking at Newfound Lake, vacationing at York Beach, Maine, swimming at Rolfe Park, and going to community church suppers.
Maurice is survived by son Kevin Keenan of Concord, daughter Kathleen Flickinger and her husband Craig of Brimley, Michigan, granddaughters Kristin and Ashley of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, grandson Kyle of Madison, Wisconsin, sister Catherine "Kip" (Keenan) Ahern, brother Bruce Keenan, brother-in-law Henry Carrier, Jr. and his wife Cathy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, "Mossy" was predeceased by his sister Norma Taylor and her husband "Ray", brother-in-laws Paul Ahern, Rudolph Capen, Jr. and his wife Juliette, and his wife Charlotte.
Maurice and Charlotte will be laid to rest on October 26, at 1:00pm at Calvary Cemetery, Village Street, Penacook. A memorial reception will be held in the theatre at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, New Hampshire from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to CRARC Inc., PO Box 1173, Concord, New Hampshire 03302-1173.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Maurice's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019
