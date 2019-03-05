Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice L. "Gus" Giroux. View Sign

Maurice L. Giroux, 78, of Epsom, NH, passed away February 26th, 2019 due to complications from heart disease and pneumonia.



Maurice or "Gus" as he was better known, was born October 16th, 1940 in Manchester, NH, the only son of Fernando & Albertine. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. On January 21, 1961 he married Jean Forcier, who survives. Gus graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in 1960. Gus was employed in the printing business for all of his working life spanning more than 40 years.



At a young age Gus developed a strong love of sports that carried on throughout his adult life. He loved to play basketball, baseball, and tennis. Legend has it he was the "Point-A-Minute-Kid" on the basketball court. Gus loved to follow all the New England sports teams.



He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Greg Provencal of Pembroke, NH; son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Pat Giroux of Seattle, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathryn Giroux of Frederick, MD; daughter-in-law Liz Giroux of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Ross and Jennifer Burton, Kellen and Alex Giroux, and James & Shane Giroux.



Gus was preceded in death by his son James Giroux and grandchild Adam Burton.



A Celebration of Life was held at the Epsom Manor, 901 Suncook Valley Hwy, Epsom, NH on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019.

