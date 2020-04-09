Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maybelle B. Lesmerises. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother, May Lesmerises, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by her children at Kirkwood Corners in Lee, NH after a long battle with dementia. Born in Concord, New Hampshire on February 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Latouche) Heath. Mom was raised and educated in Concord, NH.



Mom met and immediately fell in love with our Dad and after he proposed under a streetlight one evening, they were married shortly thereafter on November 5, 1950. As a devoted Navy wife she stayed home to raise her six children as our family moved up and down the East coast finally settling in Concord, NH. Our parents graced us with an example of enduring love sharing 65 years of marriage. We could not have been more blessed.



Our mother's heart was so pure. She was the sweetest, most genuine, loving human, but a fierce fighter until the very end. Mom was incredibly proud of her family and truly felt that it was her greatest accomplishment. As we were sitting by her bedside in the last days of her life we reminisced about our fondest memories, we laughed and cried together. We believed Mom was smiling (but she may have been rolling her eyes at times) and that she could feel she was surrounded by love.



Mom loved more than anything spending time with those she cherished. She also enjoyed a glass of Zinfandel wine, Bingo and Word Search puzzles. A woman of faith Mom was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish Church. Until her illness, you would find her in the same pew every Sunday morning.



She leaves her six children, Roxanne Waterfield and her husband Norman of Goodyear, AZ; Denise Pitcher and her partner Angel Douglas of Epsom, NH; Michelle Gregg of Boscawen, NH, Cherie Dawson and her husband David of Houma, LA; Dyan Severance and her husband Don of Pembroke, NH; and Robert Lesmerises and his wife Nicole of Nottingham, NH. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her brother, William Heath, with whom she shared a special bond.



Mom was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert O. Lesmerises in 2015, her brothers, Clarence Heath, Richard Heath and Mickey Heath.



We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the amazing caretakers at Kirkwood Corners for the kindness and love they gave to "Miss May".



Services will be announced when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Our beloved mother, May Lesmerises, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by her children at Kirkwood Corners in Lee, NH after a long battle with dementia. Born in Concord, New Hampshire on February 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Latouche) Heath. Mom was raised and educated in Concord, NH.Mom met and immediately fell in love with our Dad and after he proposed under a streetlight one evening, they were married shortly thereafter on November 5, 1950. As a devoted Navy wife she stayed home to raise her six children as our family moved up and down the East coast finally settling in Concord, NH. Our parents graced us with an example of enduring love sharing 65 years of marriage. We could not have been more blessed.Our mother's heart was so pure. She was the sweetest, most genuine, loving human, but a fierce fighter until the very end. Mom was incredibly proud of her family and truly felt that it was her greatest accomplishment. As we were sitting by her bedside in the last days of her life we reminisced about our fondest memories, we laughed and cried together. We believed Mom was smiling (but she may have been rolling her eyes at times) and that she could feel she was surrounded by love.Mom loved more than anything spending time with those she cherished. She also enjoyed a glass of Zinfandel wine, Bingo and Word Search puzzles. A woman of faith Mom was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish Church. Until her illness, you would find her in the same pew every Sunday morning.She leaves her six children, Roxanne Waterfield and her husband Norman of Goodyear, AZ; Denise Pitcher and her partner Angel Douglas of Epsom, NH; Michelle Gregg of Boscawen, NH, Cherie Dawson and her husband David of Houma, LA; Dyan Severance and her husband Don of Pembroke, NH; and Robert Lesmerises and his wife Nicole of Nottingham, NH. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her brother, William Heath, with whom she shared a special bond.Mom was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert O. Lesmerises in 2015, her brothers, Clarence Heath, Richard Heath and Mickey Heath.We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the amazing caretakers at Kirkwood Corners for the kindness and love they gave to "Miss May".Services will be announced when restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of May Lesmerises. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close