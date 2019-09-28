Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Earl Piper, 92, of Franklin, died at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Saturday, September 21, 2019.



He was born on June 3, 1927, as the eldest son of Leonard B. Piper and Iva M. Colby and lived in Franklin all of his life. He graduated from Franklin High School and enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in June 1945, serving on Patrol Craft 610 in the Pacific. After World War II, he worked as a hosiery machine tester at Scott and Williams for 21 years and in the auto parts test lab at IPC (Freudenberg-NOK) for 15 years.



Mel was married for 65 years to Mildred Belle Flanders of Alexandria, NH. They met at the Danbury Grange Hall and enjoyed dancing together throughout their lives. They and their three children watched Friday night movies at the Sky-Hi Drive-In, camped at Sebago Lake and visited the Nubble Light every summer.



He served as a volunteer fireman for the Franklin Fire Department from 1954 to 1985 and retired as Captain of Engine 3 Company. He was a member of VFW Post 1698 and of the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin, where he served as a Trustee and a Deacon. He sang in the church choir and with the Serendipity Singers. He was a regular blood donor, giving over 15 gallons in his lifetime. He enjoyed watching nature shows and reading military fiction and non-fiction.



He was predeceased by his wife in 2014 and earlier by his older half-siblings, Loraine, Vernon, Leland and Forrest and his brothers, Merlin and Douglas, and his sister, Beverly.



Mel is survived by his two daughters, Carol J. Walters and her companion, Kevin Hall of El Paso, TX and Barbara G. Richards and her husband, Terrell of Claremont, NH; his son, Michael E. Piper and his wife, Jayne of Montclair, VA; his five grandchildren, Carrie M. Flynn, Jessica L. Roberts, Lindsay R. Nicholson, Bradley E. Piper and Bryan M. Piper; and his seven great-grandchildren, Brady, Casey and Murphy Flynn, Conley and Piper Nicholson, Brody Piper and Blakely Piper. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Louise Flanders, and his brother-in-law, Arthur Goodearl, and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be Wednesday, October 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.



Funeral services will be Thursday, October 3, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Christian Church, 47 S. Main St., Franklin. Burial will follow at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Fire Department or the Congregational Christian Church of Franklin, or blood donations may be made to the American Red Cross.



