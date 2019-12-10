Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith C. Nichols. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meredith C. Nichols age 75 died suddenly at her home over the Thanksgiving holiday.



Meredith was born on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14,1944 to Everett and Elizabeth (Ham) Nichols. Meredith lived her early years (first fifteen) in Waban (Newton) Ma. where upon the family moved to Concord N.H.. She was graduate of Concord High School, class of 1963.



Meredith worked in Concord N.H. at Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 15 years. She and her mother lived together and they moved to Harwichport Ma. permanently in 1990 where she worked at the Stop and Shop for 14 years.



She enjoyed her two cats and her hobbies were photography, watching classic movies and family get togethers . She was always a happy person and never spoke ill about other people. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



Meredith is survived by her sole brother Robert and his wife Sara Nichols of Concord N.H., her two nieces Christine (Nichols) Ricker and husband Adam of Melrose Ma., and Victoria (Nichols) Rosenberg and husband David of Culver City Cal.



A memorial and graveside service will be held at the Newton Ma. Cemetery Chapel on Friday May 15 at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the MSPCA Cape Cod, 1577 Falmouth Rd., Centerville Ma. 02632.



