Merilene A. Nowell, 82, a longtime resident of Northfield died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Pleasant View Center in Concord following failing health. She was born in Rumford, Maine, September 7, 1937 daughter of the late Fred John Willey and Leta Winnifred (Merrill) Willey. Merliene spent her childhood in Jefferson Meadows where she was schooled until 1956. She lived in Lancaster and New London for a time, before moving to the Franklin-Northfield areas. She was employed at Northeast Electronics. She attended the Trinity Episcopal Church in Tilton for many years. Merilene enjoyed spending time with her children and those who she thought the world of. She was a quiet woman who volunteered at the Pines Community Center in Northfield through the Community Action Program.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, James "Jack" F. Willey of Northfield. She leaves her two sons, Donald A. Nowell Jr (Gary) of West Palm Beach, FL and Patrick A. Nowell of Franklin. Two grandchildren Patrick Nowell Jr. of Chipley, Florida and Alicia Wheeler of Chipley, Florida, a sister, June W. Hill of Concord and 6 great grandchildren.
In keeping with the present situation, a graveside service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin at a later date. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns there are no dates or times to be announced.
Arrangements are by the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
Donations in Merilene's memory, may be made to the charity of your choice.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Concord Montior on May 20, 2020.