Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord , NH 03301
(603)-225-5707
Wake
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord , NH 03301
Funeral
2:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord , NH 03301
Obituary

Michael A. Brewster, 65 of Pittsfield NH, passed away December 2, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. Mike graduated Pittsfield High School in 1972 followed by schooling for graphic design.



Mike was born in Concord NH on March 11, 1954. For those who knew him best, he was a very honest man, who had a love for his children and times of old. He had a passion for restoring old barns and enjoyed making wine and sharing it with friends along with old stories that he could pass down through generations.



Although he only served two terms as a State Representative, he spent the last 35 years advocating for children and families and was known to be a regular fixture at the state house where he lobbied and participated in hearings to mandate the change in which he wanted to see in our communities.



A naturalist, he enjoyed scouring the woods for chaga mushrooms, elderberries, and natural foods. In his spare time he could be found panning for gold, shaping minerals that could be worn and enjoyed as well as fishing and canoeing with friends and family.



Mike is survived by his children Nicolette Fondl and Yvette Perron, his grandchildren Eian and Alexander Fondl, his mother Joyce Brewster and four siblings Clint Brewster, Carol Brewster Smith, John Brewster and Christine Dunne. Mike was preceded in death by his father Ralph W Brewster.



Services will be held Friday the 13th. A wake will be from 12-2pm and the funeral will begin at 2:00pm at Waters Funeral Home 50 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to

