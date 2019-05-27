Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. Griffin Sr.. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born on July 5, 1955 in North Conway, he was the son of the late Charles Adrian and Katherine Virginia (Richardson) Griffin.



Mike worked as a plumber for over 32 years, he owned and operated Mike Griffin Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, campfires and listening to classic country music. He loved to take trips to the Adirondacks and time with his family including his dog Buckshot



Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by a grandson, Hunter Owen Kelsea in 1998, a sister, Jackie Wallace, brothers, Randy and Doyle Griffin.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Katherine (Letendre) Griffin, daughter, Shanandoah Griffin and her significant other, Scott Copeland of Strafford, son, Michael Griffin, Jr. and his wife Trisha of Meredith, brothers Charles Griffin and his wife Judith of Strafford, William Johnson of Brownfield, ME and Joshua Griffin, sisters, Priscilla Shown, Romania Griffin and DeLisa Bradshaw, grandchildren, Paige Kelsea and her significant other, Gavin Hadley, Samantha Kelsea and her significant other, Chris Hannah, Robert Kelsea, Jackson Kelsea, Owen Griffin and McLean Griffin as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

- Michael A. "Griff" Griffin, Sr. 63, of Epsom, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health.Born on July 5, 1955 in North Conway, he was the son of the late Charles Adrian and Katherine Virginia (Richardson) Griffin.Mike worked as a plumber for over 32 years, he owned and operated Mike Griffin Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, campfires and listening to classic country music. He loved to take trips to the Adirondacks and time with his family including his dog BuckshotBesides his parents, Mike was predeceased by a grandson, Hunter Owen Kelsea in 1998, a sister, Jackie Wallace, brothers, Randy and Doyle Griffin.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Katherine (Letendre) Griffin, daughter, Shanandoah Griffin and her significant other, Scott Copeland of Strafford, son, Michael Griffin, Jr. and his wife Trisha of Meredith, brothers Charles Griffin and his wife Judith of Strafford, William Johnson of Brownfield, ME and Joshua Griffin, sisters, Priscilla Shown, Romania Griffin and DeLisa Bradshaw, grandchildren, Paige Kelsea and her significant other, Gavin Hadley, Samantha Kelsea and her significant other, Chris Hannah, Robert Kelsea, Jackson Kelsea, Owen Griffin and McLean Griffin as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close