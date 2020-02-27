Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Anthony Gordon. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM the family home 300 Cree Farm Road Marshfield , VT View Map Send Flowers Service 1:00 PM the family home 300 Cree Farm Road Marshfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Anthony Gordon Jr., 31, of Marshfield, died after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was very brave, he never complained, and he kept a strong and positive attitude no matter how bad it got.



He was born on June 13, 1988, in Berlin, the son of Dawn Mucherino Rinker, of Marshfield and Michael Anthony Gordon Sr., of Ohio. He went to Twinfield in his elementary years until the family moved to New Hampshire where he attended middle school and Plymouth Regional High School in Plymouth, NH. He graduated in 2007. He lived in NH until 2011 and then moved back to Vermont to be close for family and friends. Prior to his recent illnesses, Michael was employed by UPS, Wayside Restaurant and previously owned a pizzeria and pub in New Hampshire. He loved to cook!



Michael was a true gem and he knew how to make everyone laugh. He always lit up the room. In his younger days he was always the class clown. He grew into quite the comedian and had a remarkable sense of humor and quick wit. He was loved by all. Even in his last days, he joked and made his family, friends and health care professionals chuckle, when he could barely even speak.



Michael had a beautiful soul; he was kindhearted and gentle. He loved his family and was very proud of them. He bears a tattoo on his right shoulder that has the face of a lion. Lions are the only cats that live in groups, which he called prides. The tattoo stands for Michael's family pride and he loved to show it off. He would tell everyone that he was the oldest of his brothers and sisters (except for his oldest sister) and all of his cousins. That was pretty special to him and he always watched out for each and every one of them. He loved to spend time with his brother and sisters and his cousins. He was pre-deceased by his younger brother Andrew 3 years ago, and Andrew was his strength and guiding light through his recent illness.



Children flocked to Michael. They just adored him. He was like a big teddy bear and a kid magnet! He was so easy going and funny and he could entertain kids for hours. Many called him Uncle Mike and would look forward to his visits. You would often see him dressing up in a big panda or dinosaur suit just to dance around and entertain the kids.



Michael loved the outdoors, 4 wheeling, mudding, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, white water, watching movies, hanging out with friends, swimming and traveling. His most favorite trip was his trip to Japan in 2005 to watch his sister compete in the Special Olympic World Games. It was the trip of a lifetime and he loved to watch the snow monkeys in the hot springs. Michael had a few favorite vehicles which were his first car, a black mercury cougar, and later his yellow jeep wrangler named "Stacy". Michael also loved to play sports. He played basketball, soccer, lacross and football in his high school years and often went louging or to open gym with his good friends. His favorite pro teams are the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins.



Many don't know, but Michael faced a lifetime of illnesses in his short life, but he always remained brave, strong and positive. He was diagnosed with crohns disease at the age of 15 which carried with him through the years. At 21 he was diagnosed with osteomyelitis and nearly died. When he was 26 he went to the doctor with severe headaches and was diagnosed with a brain tumor and needed emergency surgery. He was in a coma for nearly 2 weeks. After the brain surgery and radiation therapy, he battled with scar tissue and seizures. In June 2019, he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic colon cancer and went through continued chemotherapy. He put up a good fight, but the disease was very aggressive and eventually took his life. Many did not know of his illnesses as he did not like to complain or make a big deal of it. He just wanted to live and enjoy life.



Michael touched the hearts of many, he had a contagious laugh and quit wit, he had a touch of sarcasm and many knew him as Mikey, Mikey G or Captain Red Beard. He made an indelible mark on many. Even his nurses, doctors and social workers made special visits to say goodbye to him and to tell him how much of inspiration he was and what an impact he made. They truly admired him for his strength and positivity.



Michael is survived by his mother, Dawn Rinker, and stepfather, David Tetreault, of Marshfield; his father, Michael Gordon of Ohio, his grandparents, Danny and Dimples Mucherino, of Marshfield, his sisters, Kirstyn Rinker of Marshfield, and Amber Gordon of Ashland, NH, his stepbrothers Kyle Tetreault of Marshfield, and Taylor Tetreault of Burlington and his step sisters Mallory Rinker and Kimberly Rivera of Manchester, NH. Other survivors include his uncles Danny Mucherino, Donny Mucherino, his cousins Danny Mucherino, Roger Mucherino, Donny Mucherino, Morgan Mucherino, Elizabeth Mucherino, Jacob Mucherino. He was predeceased by his younger brother Andrew Rinker.



Calling hours will be at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 29th and the Service will start at 1:00pm. Both will be held at the family home on 300 Cree Farm Road in Marshfield, Vermont, followed by a gathering for all to celebrate Michael's life and to share stories and fond memories. Donations in memory of Michael can be made to the . Please bring a photo or a story to add to Michaels' album of life.

