Michael B. Thibeault
Michael Barry Thibeault, 59, of Boscawen passed away July 28th, 2020 at Concord Hospital. Michael was born on November 20th, 1960 to Laurette (Simard) Thibeault and the late Roland Thibeault Sr. in Nashua, New Hampshire. He graduated from Merrimack Valley Highschool in 1978. Michael enjoyed animals and was a talented artist who particularly loved woodworking and glass etching. In addition to his mother Laurette, Michael is survived by his sister Diana Raymond her husband John of Canterbury, his brother Roland Thibeault Jr. and his wife Debbie of Boscawen, his brother Leon Thibeault and his wife Cathy of Northfield and his brother Jim Thibeault and his wife Veronica of Concord. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His family kindly invites his friends to a visitation at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire at 172 King Street, Boscawen NH on Wednesday, August 5th from 3 to 5pm. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that you make a memorial donation to the Franklin Animal Shelter.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
