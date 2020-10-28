We all rolled down the road together, but Mikey beat us to the finish line. Mike Brusa passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 24, 2020 in Florida.



He was born on November 22, 1959 in Concord, NH to Robert and June Brusa. Mike was a 1977 Concord High School graduate.



He was a boat and car mechanic in Florida. He had a love for cars, boats, speed boat racing, drag racing, his family, his dog, and his special friends from Florida and New Hampshire.



Mike is survived by his stepfather, Chuck Atkins of Loudon, his sister, Jody McHugh and her husband, Steve McHugh of Henniker, and his nephews, Mark McHugh of Portsmouth and Kyle McHugh of Pittsford, Vermont. Mike is predeceased by his father, Robert Brusa, his mother, June (Brusa) Atkins, who recently passed away on June 24, 2020, and his brother, Mark Brusa.



There will be no calling hours. Abbey Affordable Cremation and Funeral Services of Largo, Florida has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Mikey, we will miss you and someday we will meet you on the other side of the finish line, R.I.P.



