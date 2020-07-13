Michael C. Kelly, 52 of Chester, NH, formerly of Londonderry, NH, died unexpectedly on July 9, 2020.
Mike was born in Newton, MA. At 3 months his family moved to Rahway, NJ. He spent 5 yrs of his early childhood there and then the family settled in Billerica, MA. He was a resident of Chester for the past 4 months, formerly of Londonderry, NH where he lived for over 20 years.
Mike was a Lieutenant for the Merrimack College Police Department. He was a retired Lieutenant for the Salem, NH Police Department, where he served his community for over 20 years. Started his career in Keene NH where he served for 7 years as a patrol officer as well as detective and heroically saved a young boy's life from a car accident. Michael was a graduate from UMass Lowell.
Mike touched so many lives with his friendship and caring. He left a lasting impact wherever he went. He loved deeply and was loved by so many.
Mike enjoyed skiing, golf, hockey, hiking, cooking and cleaning, He loved being around water whether it was his pool in Londonderry, Northwood Lake or the beaches of Florida. He was a true kid at heart. Most of all Mike loved his family and was so very proud of them.
Mike was predeceased by his father James Kelly. He is survived by his beloved wife Andrea (Trickett) Kelly of Chester, NH, Children: Ryan Patrick Kelly and Erin Elizabeth Kelly, of Chester, NH, formerly of Londonderry, NH, Mother: Bernadette (Regan) Kelly of Laconia, NH, Sisters: Laureen and her husband David Hilton of Chester, NH, Linda and her husband John Morrison of Billerica, MA, and Lee-Ann and her husband Michael Valotto of Chichester, NH, Father and Mother In Law: Joseph and Karen Trickett of North Woodstock, NH, Sister In Law & Brother in Law: Mary and Richard Hommel of Billerica, MA, Nieces and Nephews: Jason, Kristina, Emily, Victoria, Tim, Julia, and Jimmy, Great Nieces and Nephews: Lorelei, Mariska, and Riley,
Funeral services will be private for the family, and for the police departments of Salem, NH and Merrimack College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Police Benevolent Association, PO Box 791, Salem, NH 03079.
