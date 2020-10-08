Michael Dennis Byers, 67, of Portsmouth Street, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Concord Hospital.
Michael was born August 2, 1953 in Bethesda, MD, son to the late Berton Johnson Byers and Agnes Marie (Duffy) Byers. He served his country in the United States Navy for over 20 years. Michael enjoyed watching professional sports, spending time with friends and with his grandchildren.
Michael is survived by two brothers, Steven C Byers and his partner, Radi Roberge of Barnstead, Patrick T Byers and his wife, Dorothy of Texas; a sister, Cynthia Byers of Epsom; a daughter, Heather L Stevens and her partner, Matthew Duda of New York; a son, Michael W Byers and his wife, Katie of Maine; four grandchildren, Meagan Condie, Owen Stevens, Madisyn Stevens and Anna Byers, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Charles C Byers.
There will be no calling hours. Committal service with military honors will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 promptly at 2:30pm at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. A celebration of his life will be held directly afterwards at Alan's Restaurant of Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Michael's honor to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting with the arrangements. To view online memorial please leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
