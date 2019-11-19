Michael E. Parenteau, 82, a lifelong resident of Concord, died peacefully on November 7, 2019.
The son of Edmund "Spud" Parenteau and Winnifred "Ducky" Higgins, both of Concord, he was a 1955 graduate of St. John's High School and attended Nasson College in Maine.
He was employed by the State of New Hampshire, Department of Employment Security for 37 years.
Michael loved being with family, driving the backroads of New England, sharing a funny story with friends, scoring a great bargain, having a glass of scotch, and reading a good book.
He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Louise L. Parenteau, his daughters and son-in-laws, Rebecca & Jonathan Yardley of Roswell, GA and Jennifer & David Reyes of Santa Fe, NM, 3 grandsons, Brandon Vandiver, Evan Kluck, Calvin Yardley, and great-granddaughter Violet Vandiver.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregivers from Age at Home. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held November 26th at 2:00 pm at the First Congregational Church, 177 North Main St, Concord NH.
In lieu of flowers, Michael requested that donations be made in his name to the Concord Public Library, 45 Green Street, Concord NH 03301.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 19, 2019