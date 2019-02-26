Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. DePaolo. View Sign

Michael J. DePaolo, 91, of Concord, N.H., formerly of Hopewell Junction, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, N.H. after a years illness.



He was born in Wappingers Falls, February 10, 1928. Mr. DePaolo was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie for over 40 years until his retirement. He was predeceased by his wife, Eileen F. Reynolds on July 28, 2002. Mr. DePaolo served in the U.S. Navy being discharged in 1954.



He is survived by his daughters, Susan Kenison (Fred) of Concord, N.H., and AnnMarie Decker (Steven) of Southboro, Mass., grandchildren Kristen Kenison, Michael Kenison, Ryan Decker, and Lauren Decker.



Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Thursday from 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:30 AM at the Church of St. Columba, Route 82, Hopewell Junction.



Burial St. Marys Cemetery, Wappingers Falls. The family would like to thank the staff at the Merrimack Co. Nursing home for their care and dedication.



Donations may be made to POPE Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, N.H. 03301. To send a condolence or for directions, visit

