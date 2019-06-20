Michael "Mikey" J. Sheehan, II, 45, of Northfield passed away on June 15, 2019.
He was born in Concord, NH on Jan. 25, 1974 the son of Michael and Carol Dion-Sheehan.
Mikey attended local schools and was a 1992 graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School.
He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Saipan and was honorably discharged. He returned to NH working in road construction and was currently working as a heavy equipment operator for Nutter Construction Co.
Mikey was a talented skier and sno-boarder who shared his talent with many. But his biggest joy was his UTV, riding the trails at Jericho State Park and Durrell Mountain.
Family members include his son, Zachary P. Graham of Sanbornton, his parents Michael and Carolyn of Northfield, sister Vanessa E. Day daughters Lexi and Gabby of Belmont, Ronnie LaBranche of Northfield, grandmother Martha Bryson of Texas, and aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his much loved dogs, Remi and Riley.
At the request of his family, there are will be no services at this time.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 20, 2019