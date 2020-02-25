Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Joseph Saunders. View Sign Service Information Callaway-Jones Funeral Home 3001 South College Bryan , TX 77801 (979)-822-3717 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Joseph Saunders



Jan 01, 1946 - Feb 19, 2020



Michael Saunders, 74, of College Station, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in College Station. Funeral Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Plantersville. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium of the church.



Michael was born to Paul Bentz Saunders and Mary Jacqueline Brown Saunders, in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael was a devoted son to his parents, as well as his siblings. He served in Vietnam, returned to college and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Air Force where he served as the Unit Space Systems Director at NASA's Johnson Space Center. He was a great family man assuring a safe place for both is family and friends. He married Mary Ann Claire Porter in 1987 and together they created their house into a home.



His parents, Paul and Mary; his son Michael Saunders, all preceded him in death.



Michael Joseph Saunders, is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Ann Saunders; his sons, Christopher Patrick Saunders, Matthew Jason and wife Tasha Saunders, Karin and husband Ted Olsen, Douglas Alan and Robin Haffner, Ken and wife Tammy Haffner; his brothers, John Paul and wife Helen Saunders, and Mark Saunders; his sisters, Lisa Maria Edgington, and Catherine and husband Shawn Stevens; his eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.





