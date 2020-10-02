1/1
Michael Lakowicz Sr.
1924 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Lakowicz Sr., 96, of Pembroke NH, passed away peacefully on Monday September 28, 2020 at the Epsom Health Care Center, Epsom NH.

Mike was born in Palmer MA on July 26, 1924. He married Edith Wischnie on February 15, 1951 in New York City, NY. Mike was a decorated World War II veteran and served in the Army from 1943 till retiring in 1965. Mike was a member of the famed "Darby's Rangers" and became a POW in Anzio, Italy 1944 until his liberation at the end of the war. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. In January 2007 he received a Grateful Nation's POW medal presented by NH Army National Guard Maj General Kenneth Clark. Mike was proud of his service to his country and embodied the Rangers' motto "Rangers Lead the Way".

Mike and Edith settled down in Pembroke, NH in 1967 with their twin sons, Michael Jr. and Carl. Mike worked at the Concord Monitor for many years and then had his own small engine repair business till 2010. Mike and Edith were married for 57 years until she passed in 2008.

Mike is survived by his sons Michael Lakowicz Jr. and wife Janice of Wells ME, Carl Lakowicz and wife Linda of Chichester NH. Grandchildren: Andrew Lakowicz, Michael R. Lakowicz, CarrieAnn Lakowicz and Christopher Lakowicz. Great Grandchildren: Oscar Lakowicz, Calvin Lakowicz, Hadley Lakowicz Graichen and Brooks Lakowicz Graichen.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

Mike will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. If he wasn't fixing something or collecting good stuff, he was having a cup of coffee, entertaining you with a good story and explaining that he was "overworked and underpaid"! The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the Epsom Health Care Center staff for providing such great care to Pops.

Bennett Funeral Home of Concord NH has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
