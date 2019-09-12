Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Leon Hammell. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Memorial service 11:00 AM The Meriden Congregational Church 8 Mitchell Dr. Meriden , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Leon Hammell, 62, passed away peacefully at his home August 5th, 2019 surrounded by family and his loving dogs after a courageous battle with cancer.



Michael was born and grew up in NH. He worked as a steelworker and welder for many years. He loved fixing old cars and reminiscing about his childhood adventures. He loved fishing and doing things outside.



Michael is predeceased by his parents, Leon Hammell II, Phyllis (Hammell) Hebert, his brother, Terry Hammell and step-son Jacob Raymond.



Surviving family include his loving wife, Suzanne (Richardson) Hammell of Newport, daughter Amanda Davis and three grandchildren. Siblings, Mitzi Reeder from Texas, Leon Hammell III from Nevada, Mary Wilson from Florida, Monica Barbour from Montana, Brian Hammell from Newport, NH, and Steven Hammell from Texas.His mother in law, Charlotte Richardson, brother in law Michael Richardson and good friends Scott Chenette and Marie Mallahan. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held on October 12th, 11:00 AM at The Meriden Congregational Church, 8 Mitchell Dr., Meriden, NH, phone 603-469-3235.

