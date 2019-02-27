Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Louis Danko. View Sign

Michael Louis Danko, age 59, died on February 17, 2019 in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Oregon City, Oregon.



He was born in Concord, NH on June 28, 1959 to Florence and Thomas Danko. He was the fourth of five children. Mike attended Portland School of Art in Portland Maine graduating with a BA degree in 1985. In addition to his creative and diverse artistic ability, he was also trained in surveying, civil engineering and architecture. Mike was introduced to Oregon by his brother Joseph and sister-in-law Barb in 1986 and moved his family to Oregon in 1990. Mike loved the outdoors. As a kid growing up in New Hampshire, his parents would take the family on hikes and to lakes almost every weekend. In high school, Mike started backpacking and mountain climbing with his close friend, Russell French. He loved living near the ocean in Portland, Maine.



When he moved to Oregon, Mike fell in love with the Oregon coast, Cascade mountains and the isolated desert of Eastern Oregon. Some of Mikes fondest memories were of crabbing, camping and exploring the wilderness with his son Zach, brother Joe and close friends. In 2003, Mike met his love Lynn Greenleaf Danko. Over the last 16 years they have been avid lovers of outdoor adventures, continuing to explore the coasts of Oregon, hiking during the four seasons, snow shoeing and skiing during Oregon winters while also spending as much time as possible on the beaches of Kauai and La Manzanilla, Mexico. Mike loved his wife Lynn with a beauty and grace that inspires us all. Their home is adorned with little notes everywhere that express his love and affection for her. It is the type of love that brings deep contentment and peacefulness. The understanding and mutual love they shared is everlasting. Mike had a special bond with each of his siblings Sue, Lynne, Steve and Joe. They were all close in age and Mike was in the middle and established unique and sustaining relationships with each of them. These relationships were nourished over the years by his loving parents Florence and Tom.



He also enjoyed numerous trips back to NH over the years to visit brother Steve, his sister-in-law Heidi and their sons Seth, Jason and Ben. Most of these visits were to Steve's camp on Winnisquam Lake. Mike worked for the City of Independence his entire professional career. His skills as a visionary, artist, planner, architect, engineer and project manager enabled him to lead a strong team of dedicated public city staff and contractors on a 27-year journey of rejuvenating the City of Independence. Mike retired as the combined Community Development Director and Public Works Director in June of 2017. His impact on the thoughtful modernization of Independence cannot be overstated.



Mike is survived by the love of his life, his wife Lynn Greenleaf Danko, his son Zachary, and his daughter Isabel, labradoodle Emma, parents Florence and Thomas, sisters Susan and Lynne, brothers Steven and Joseph, sisters-in-law Heidi and Barbara, brother-in-law Rodney Spencer. He will also be fondly remembered by his nephews and nieces including: Seth, Jason and Ben Danko, Calida and Micaela Danko, and Sara Janus.



A Celebration of Mike's life will be held from 3 - 6 pm, on Saturday, March 16 at Blackberry Hall at McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey, Troutdale, Oregon Memorial donations in the name of Mike can be made to "Match Made in Heaven"

