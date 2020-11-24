Michael N. Tardif, 68, of Epsom, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health from complications of diabetes. He was born in Berlin, NH on October 20, 1952 the son of the late Robert and Mona Tardif. Michael had a passion for photography, always seeing the beauty of the outdoors and capturing the moment with precision. He enjoyed gardening and music, especially creating melodies with his collection of guitars.
He is survived by his brother John R. Tardif of Bristol, NH, his sister Doris Tardif Korst of Barrington, NH, his niece Jennifer, and an uncle, aunt, and cousins in Scotland. He will remain in our hearts forever.
In accordance with Michael's wishes, there will be no services.