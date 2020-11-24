1/1
Michael N. Tardiff
Michael N. Tardif, 68, of Epsom, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health from complications of diabetes. He was born in Berlin, NH on October 20, 1952 the son of the late Robert and Mona Tardif. Michael had a passion for photography, always seeing the beauty of the outdoors and capturing the moment with precision. He enjoyed gardening and music, especially creating melodies with his collection of guitars.

He is survived by his brother John R. Tardif of Bristol, NH, his sister Doris Tardif Korst of Barrington, NH, his niece Jennifer, and an uncle, aunt, and cousins in Scotland. He will remain in our hearts forever.

In accordance with Michael's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, Epsom, NH. To share memories or offer condolences online, please visit www.stilloaks.com

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
