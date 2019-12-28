Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Paul Muller. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Manchester, Michael was the son of the late Paul and Lillian (Quantrill) Muller. He was raised and educated in Suncook and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy. He had resided in Hooksett for the past 50 years.



Prior to his retirement, Michael was employed as a machinist for Structures Unlimited in Bow for over 43 years. A diehard Bruins fan, he also enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee. Above all else, he cherished the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.



Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sandy (Dahood) Muller; his two children, Tracey Huppe and her husband Stephen of Hooksett and Toby Muller and his wife Robin of Allenstown. He was the Grandfather to Marisa, Jacob, Hailey, Justin and Alek and the Great Grandfather to Jaxon and Mason.



Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, January 4th from 2 to 4 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Spring Burial will take place privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be sent to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

