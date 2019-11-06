Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Perkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was a Vietnam War Veteran and had retired after working in the printing industry and teaching profession. He spent his retirement enjoying his family and home, reading, word puzzles, target shooting, and the Red Sox.



He was born on 1/30/52 in Concord NH, the oldest child of John and Marlene Perkins. He raised two sons, Christopher and John Perkins, with his first wife Roxanne Boyce. Mike and Roxanne have three granddaughters, Erica, Adelyn, and Brienne, whom he adored.



Mike was predeceased by his parents and brother Jeffrey Perkins.



Survivors include Margaret Blacker, his wife of 29 years, and sons Chris Perkins and companion Carol Presby of St. David Maine, and John Perkins and wife Amy of Allenstown NH. Surviving siblings include Brian Perkins and wife Beth of Allenstown Pennsylvania, Bruce Perkins of Hill NH, Debra Ekstrom and husband Roland of Northfield NH, Donna Perkins and wife Leanne of Belmont NH, Lisa Stern and husband Josh of Salisbury NH. His immediate and extended family will miss him tremendously.



There will be a celebration of his life at the McLane Audubon Center in Concord on Sunday, November 10 from 12:30-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pope Memorial SPCA





Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019

