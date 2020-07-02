Michael Stamm, Founder and long-time President of Starving Artists Movers, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House in Concord. He was 77 years old.



Mike dealt with the effects of bladder and prostate cancer for over 6 months, spending most of that time at home with his wife, Robin, who was at his side when he passed.



Mike was involved in New England theater in the early '80s, and since he'd owned and operated a moving company previously, he thought moving would be a good way for he and his fellow actors to make money while still pursuing their activities in the theater and the arts. Thus, Mike began Starving Artists Movers in 1987, from the den at the Stamm's home in Epsom. It turned out the actors weren't fond of lifting and carrying, but the business phone had begun to ring, so Mike put his full attention on building the company. He stepped away from its day-to-day operations in 2017, and sold the company to the management team in October, 2019.



Mike was born on October 7, 1942 in New York City, NY. He was a graduate of Massapequa High School on Long Island, and later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from Hunter College in Manhattan. He put himself through college with the help of the GI Bill, and as a New York City taxi driver.



Mike and Robin met in the Los Angeles area and a few years later eloped to Las Vegas. They were married for 38-1/2 years. They moved to New Hampshire for a job offer that was too good to refuse, and lived in Epsom for 26 years before moving to Concord in 2008.



In addition to his wife, Mike leaves his stepson, Sasha Zbitnoff, along with Sasha's wife, Helen, and their three sons: Spencer, James, and Wilco; all of Haverhill, MA. He also leaves his siblings-in-law: Gail Burke of Tucson, AZ; Robert Kelleher, Jr. of Sacramento, CA; Lisa Farnham of Spencer, MA; and Sean Kelleher of Rancho Cordova, CA. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Jennie Stamm of West Palm Springs, FL.



Mike was passionate about his business and sincere in wanting to give each of his customers exceptional service. When service came up short, Mike took it personally and did what he could to make things right. As one of his vendors recalls, Mike was generous in how he handled damages and/or moves that didn't go as well as expected.



Mike enjoyed classical music, light jazz, '50s and '60s music, sports (especially baseball and basketball), gardening, reading, writing, acting, history, good food, and lively conversation. He was known for his insight, his sense of play, and a uniquely wonderful sense of humor. He was a caring and supportive husband, and leaves Robin with a rich history of laughter, love, and memories of a truly happy marriage.



Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service, but Robin welcomes memories of Mike from anyone who would like to share them. They can be sent to her at robinstamm.nh@gmail.com.



