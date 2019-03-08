Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michaela Marie Hancock. View Sign

Michaela Marie Hancock of Potomac, MD passed away on March 4, 2019.



She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years John Richard Hancock; loving mother of Michael John (Monica) Hancock and Julia (Robert) Beadle; adored grandmother of Arlo and June Hancock; and loving sister of Edwin Kaminski (Karen), Josephine Bailey, Marguerite Kaminski, Christine Tolen (Peter), and Stephanie Tolen (Stuart); and loving daughter and sister-in-law of Janice Sanderson and Jannie Dinham (Martin).



She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; many other loving relatives; and a multitude of friends. Michaela was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary (Liebl) Kaminski.



She was born on February 25, 1949, in Mount Vernon, NY, and spent most of her childhood in Contoocook, NH. She moved to Washington, DC, as an adult where she met her husband and raised her family that was the biggest focus of her life.



Her career path took many turns, so much so that her children and friends called her the Renaissance Mom. Michaela lived a full and rich life inspiring everyone that she met.



A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 10033 River Rd, Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM, and a reception will follow immediately after at the church hall.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the MDS Foundation and .



Please view and sign online family guestbook at

Michaela Marie Hancock of Potomac, MD passed away on March 4, 2019.She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years John Richard Hancock; loving mother of Michael John (Monica) Hancock and Julia (Robert) Beadle; adored grandmother of Arlo and June Hancock; and loving sister of Edwin Kaminski (Karen), Josephine Bailey, Marguerite Kaminski, Christine Tolen (Peter), and Stephanie Tolen (Stuart); and loving daughter and sister-in-law of Janice Sanderson and Jannie Dinham (Martin).She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; many other loving relatives; and a multitude of friends. Michaela was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary (Liebl) Kaminski.She was born on February 25, 1949, in Mount Vernon, NY, and spent most of her childhood in Contoocook, NH. She moved to Washington, DC, as an adult where she met her husband and raised her family that was the biggest focus of her life.Her career path took many turns, so much so that her children and friends called her the Renaissance Mom. Michaela lived a full and rich life inspiring everyone that she met.A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 10033 River Rd, Potomac, MD 20854 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM, and a reception will follow immediately after at the church hall.The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the MDS Foundation and .Please view and sign online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.