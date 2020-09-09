Michele Laramee Bartlett. October 10, 1961-August 31, 2020
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 27 at the Concord Memorial Field, 70 S Fruit St, Concord, NH at 11 am for Michele Bartlett. Masks are required, dress is casual and no high heels as we will honor her by a walk around the track.
Michele Laramee Bartlett, passed away from a long battle with an autoimmune disease, surrounded by her family. She was born in Burlington, VT and raised by parents Gloria Laramee Coffin and Marcel Laramee.
Michele taught science at Rundlett Middle School for 29 years. She coached track and field, nordic skiing, and cross country. She was dedicated to becoming a better coach by becoming a level 2 certified USATF track coach.
She was often seen outside coaching her son for track in any kind of weather.
She was a lifelong learner, and always educating others. She was awarded by the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching, received a National Outstanding Earth Science teacher award, and the Tapestry Award for Excellence in Science Education. She was a pioneer in telecommunications for education and ran a National Ozone Project.
She was a very active person who loved her family, teaching, running, hiking, skiing, raising chickens, cooking, ice cream, sunsets, taking pictures, halloween, nature, dancing and getting together with family and friends at Clough Pond. Her favorite place on Earth was Ocean Point, Maine.
She spent countless hours volunteering for the 10th Mountain Division New England Chapter at events and memorial services.
She is survived by her husband Brewster Bartlett, son Warren Bartlett, her father, Marcel Laramee and his wife Doris, her mother, Gloria Coffin, her three sisters, Leeann Wright, Elisia Laramee, Nicole Laramee, as well as her nieces and nephews, Austin Wright, Abigail Wright, Owen and Olivia Fitzpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an annual scholarship in her name for cross country and track athletes. Checks can be made out to Warren Bartlett, 300 lough Pond Rd, Loudon, NH. 03307 or to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA. 01923. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
"There's more to life than money-it's health and happiness. Life is what you make it-Today is the 1st day of the rest of your life"