Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303

Michelle Lee Schofield, 34, formerly of Penacook passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 15th.



Michelle was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to Gail (Welton) Shine and Barry A. Schofield in the summer of 1985. Michelle grew up in Penacook where she went to local schools. Michelle attended Merrimack Valley High School where she loved playing soccer and basketball. She was a graduate with the class of 2004.



While attending MVHS Michelle was active in the Andover One Wheeler's Unicycle Club, she was able to ride in the Macey's Thanksgiving Day Parade and travel to Disney with the club. After high school Michelle attended classes and worked as a server and in retail at several local merchants. Michelle enjoyed the outdoors of New England, she loved to fish and hike and enjoyed camping. She also loved to dance and go to concerts.



Michelle was predeceased by a brother Ralph Schofield in 1979; Michelle is survived and leaves her beloved daughter Annabella Marie Moser: her mother And step-father Gail Shine & Robert Shine of Concord; father Barry Schofield of Augusta, ME; her three sisters Tammy Locke of Concord; Jacquelyn Hersom and her companion Shawn Cloutier of Whitefield, ME; Danielle Drown and her husband Eric of Salem. MA; her niece Mia Hersom; 3 nephews Derek Locke, Gabriel Bilodeau, and Max Hersom; as well as many cousins, extended family and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and from 5;00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. There will be no funeral services at this time.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020

